Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & preview

Middlesbrough host Sheffield United at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday as the Championship enters round two in the fixture list.

Garry Monk's Boro opened their campaign with a 1-0 defeat at Wolves on the opening day, while newly-promoted Sheffield United picked up a narrow 1-0 victory at home to Brentford.

Boro have lost their last four games in all competitions, while United have won their last six, making for an intriguing meeting on Saturday evening.

Game Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United Date Saturday August 12 Time 17:30 (BST)

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, and by stream via Sky Go and NOW TV.

If you live outside of the UK, you will be able to stream all of your club's non-televised matches live through the Football League's new iFollow service this season.

A subscription to the platform costs £110 for the 2017-18 campaign and will grant you full access to up to 46 games. For more details, see the EFL's website.

SQUAD & TEAM NEWS

Position MIDDLESBROUGH PLAYERS Goalkeepers Dimitrios Konstantopoulos, Tomás Mejías, Darren Randolph Defenders Fábio, George Friend, Daniel Ayala, Ben Gibson, Dael Fry, Cyrus Christie, Connor Roberts Midfielders Grant Leadbitter, Adam Clayton, Jonny Howson, Adlène Guedioura, Stewart Downing, Adam Forshaw Forwards Britt Assombalonga, Martin Braithwaite, Patrick Bamford, Ashley Fletcher, Adama Traoré, Rudy Gestede

While the Boro back five almost selects itself, Monk may opt to tweak the team he selected for last weekend's visit to Wolves.

Forshaw may come in for De Roon, who has joined Serie A side Atalanta, while Patrick Bamford is an option to replace Ashley Fletcher up front.

Possible line-up: Randolph; Christie, Ayala, Gibson, Friend; Howson, Clayton, Forshaw; Bamford, Braithwaite; Assombalonga.

Position SHEFFIELD UNITED PLAYERS Goalkeepers Simon Moore, Jamal Blackman Defenders George Baldock, Enda Stevens, Jack O'Connell, Jake Wright, Kieron Freeman, Richard Stearman, Danny Lafferty, John Brayford, Jake Bennett, Kieran Wallace Midfielders John Fleck, Chris Basham, John Lundstram, Nathan Thomas, Paul Coutts, David Brooks, Mark Duffy, Samir Carruthers Forwards Leon Clarke, Billy Sharp, James Hanson, Caolan Lavery, Ched Evans

Blackman will continue in goal as Moore continues his recovery from knee surgery.

Evans is in contention to start on Saturday, having made an appearance in the midweek EFL Cup tie against Walsall, though Clarke is likely to partner Sharp up front.

Possible line-up: Blackman; Basham, Stearman, O'Connell; Freeman, Coutts, Carruthers, Fleck, Stevens; Clarke, Sharp.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Middlesbrough are heavy favourites to claim the three points in their first home league game of the season, with Dabblebet offering odds of 19/20 for a Boro win.

Should you wish to bet on Sheffield United registering a second win in as many games, you can gets odds of 3/1.

GAME PREVIEW

