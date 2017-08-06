Miedema fires Netherlands to Euro 2017 glory

Two goals from Vivianne Miedema inspired the Dutch women to a pulsating 4-2 victory over Denmark

Hosts Netherlands claimed UEFA Women's Euro 2017 glory in thrilling fashion with a 4-2 final victory over Denmark at Twente Stadion.

Vivianne Miedema was the hero on Sunday, starring with a brace in a pulsating contest, in which Denmark drew first blood thanks to Nadia Nadim's sixth-minute penalty.

Arsenal forward Miedema provided a swift response and Lieke Martens of Barcelona netted from 20 yards out before the half-hour mark to put Oranje ahead.

Denmark captain Pernille Harder slotted home to ensure it was even at the break but Netherlands hit the front once more, as skipper Sherida Spitse dispatched a free-kick beyond goalkeeper Stina Lykke Petersen.

Miedama had the final word with a fine solo effort before the final whistle sparked joyous celebrations.