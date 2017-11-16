What you might have missed from Manchester United’s financial figures and Ed Woodward’s conference call

Ed Woodward sat down with investors to discuss Manchester United's latest financial figures on Thursday lunchtime.

The executive vice-chairman was happy to report that the club's revenues rose to £141m at the start of the new fiscal year between July and September, up 17 per cent from the same period in 2016.

Other headline figures were a net income of £7.1m, at an increase of 558.3 per cent, while United expect total revenues to hit between £575m and £585m for the full fiscal year.

There were other nuggets of information hidden between the numbers too. Here are some you may have missed...

Adnan Januzaj's price tag

United persuaded Real Sociedad to take the talented but inconsistent Adnan Januzaj off their hands during the summer, despite the 22-year-old enduring a difficult year on loan at Sunderland last term.

During Woodward’s call with investors, Cliff Baty, United’s chief financial officer, noted that the club had received £17.3m, primarily from the sale of Januzaj but also from other sell-on fees.

Even if that is a ballpark figure, it reflects a good piece of business on an academy product who had no future at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho’s management.

Dominance on social media

It may not be surprising but United dominate social media compared to their Premier League rivals, as Woodward was more than happy to confirm to investors.

Between July and September, United saw 300m interactions on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels, an 11 per cent year-on-year increase. Woodward claimed that represents 80 per cent more than the next biggest Premier League club and more interactions than the clubs ranked third to sixth combined.

The club’s Twitter handle, @ManUtd, is the most engaged of any football club on the platform, with 16.5m likes and retweets in this period. Not bad for a club that had only just created an account this time four years ago.