I might not have been guaranteed first-team football at Barcelona, says Nice’s Michael Jean Seri

The 26-year-old was courted by the Blaugrana in the summer but a deal never materialised and he admits he might not have been a regular at the club

Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri has admitted he might not have been guaranteed first-team football at Barcelona.

The Catalan club was thought to have activated the release clause of the Cote d’Ivoire international over the summer but a deal was never agreed with the player blaming the Eaglets hierarchy for blocking his move to Spain.

However, the former Pacos de Ferreira enforcer wants to put that episode behind him and is instead focusing on putting in the sort of performances that earned him acclaim at the Allianz Riviera.

"At Nice, I am loved but in Barcelona, I might not have been guaranteed first-team football,” Seri told France Football.

“I know my own capabilities and qualities so it is important for me to be showing this on the pitch every week and whilst I dreamed of Barca, the message from the club was clear.

“At Nice, I am a priority and not a complimentary player so it was easy for me to continue playing here and totally regain my full focus on the club.

“I don’t have to prove myself to anyone but for Nice, I want to show that I am playing here because this is the club I want to be at and not out of spite, I am very happy here.”