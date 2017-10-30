Mignolet shrugs off criticism as 'part and parcel of playing for Liverpool'

Simon Mignolet forms part of a much-maligned defensive unit, but he considers criticism to be “part and parcel of playing for Liverpool”.

The Reds have faced regular rounds of uncomfortable questions this season, with Jurgen Klopp’s side once again struggling for clean sheets.

Failure to bolster the ranks during the summer transfer window is considered to have been a major contributing factor to the struggles, despite claims to the contrary from those inside the Anfield camp.

Mignolet is among those to have seen his performances placed under the microscope, particularly after an error-strewn display in a 4-1 defeat to Tottenham, but the Belgium international says such scrutiny comes merely from representing a club of Liverpool’s stature.

He said in the Liverpool Echo after responding to the Spurs setback with a 3-0 victory over Huddersfield: “You know when you play a good game and you know when you play a bad game.

“Normally we play midweek which wasn’t the case this week so that didn’t help because then a lot gets written and a lot gets said. You can only put it behind you with a good performance.

“Everyone deals with criticism in a different way. Some guys read it, some guys don’t really listen to it, some guys try to stay away from it, some guys get angry about it.

“It is just about staying calm, not getting carried away with what is said because that is part and parcel of playing for Liverpool. You have to deal with it as it’s not going to change.

“It is about making sure you get the right reaction. Everyone wanted to respond in a good way with a good performance.

