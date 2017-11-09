Mikaël Silvestre - France lacks a strong blueprint or identity

Didier Deschamps' France team lacks a defined style of play which is the reason for the team underachieving despite the wealth of talent available at their disposal, according to former France defender Mikaël Silvestre.

The Les Blues last won a major international trophy in 2003 when they lifted the FIFA Confederations Cup.

France 11/2 to win the World Cup

Since then, France reached the World Cup final in 2006, but lost to Italy. They were one of the hot favourites to win the Euro 2016, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, N'Golo Kante and Dimitri Payet at Deschamps' service. But they lost out to Portugal in the final, with Eder scoring the winner in extra-time.

France celebrating France Belarus More

As the 2018 World Cup in Russia approaches, Silvestre feels that France are once again among the favourites but warned that the team needs to have its own strong identity in order to live up to its hype.