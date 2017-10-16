Mike Ashley confirms Newcastle United is up for sale
Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has finally confirmed he is looking to sell the club and would like to find a buyer before the January transfer window opens.
The statement released by the club on Monday afternoon merely confirms what was widely known and it is thought there are several interested parties already discussing a takeover.
These have included a group led by financier Amanda Staveley, who was pictured watching Newcastle’s game against Liverpool last month.
Telegraph Sport understands a number of potential buyers have signed non-disclosure agreements which prevent them from discussing any details of a takeover attempt.
However, Ashley has moved to clear up the uncertainty and hopes to end his ten-year reign before Christmas. Supporters will be hoping he is successful after enduring years of animosity towards the retail billionaire.
The club statement read: “As a result of increasing press speculation regarding the future of Newcastle United, the owner of the club, St James Holdings Limited, wishes to clarify its intentions.
“As one of the Premier League's oldest and best supported football clubs - and for the benefit of its many fans and supporters in the UK and across the world - Newcastle United requires a clear direction and a path to a bright and successful future.
“To give the club the best possible opportunity of securing the positioning and investment necessary to take it to the next level, at what is an important time in its history, its present ownership has determined that it is in the best interests of Newcastle United and its fans for the club to be put up for sale.
“To give an incoming owner the maximum possible flexibility to make meaningful investment in the club, including in its playing squad, the sale process will give interested parties the opportunity of deferring substantial payments.
“A process will now commence of identifying new ownership for the club that will be capable of delivering the sustained investment in and dedication to the club that is necessary for it to achieve its ambitions.”
Manager Rafa Benitez was told of Ashley’s desire to sell up several weeks ago and will also be hoping a deal can be done with new owners so that he has more money to spend in the winter window.