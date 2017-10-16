Mike Ashley confirms Newcastle United is up for sale

Mike Ashley has confirmed that he is looking for a buyer for Newcastle United before January - PA

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has finally confirmed he is looking to sell the club and would like to find a buyer before the January transfer window opens.

The statement released by the club on Monday afternoon merely confirms what was widely known and it is thought there are several interested parties already discussing a takeover.

These have included a group led by financier Amanda Staveley, who was pictured watching Newcastle’s game against Liverpool last month.

Telegraph Sport understands a number of potential buyers have signed non-disclosure agreements which prevent them from discussing any details of a takeover attempt.

However, Ashley has moved to clear up the uncertainty and hopes to end his ten-year reign before Christmas. Supporters will be hoping he is successful after enduring years of animosity towards the retail billionaire.

Amanda Staveley was seen in the stands during a Newcastle's 1-1 draw with Liverpool Credit: PA More