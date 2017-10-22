The Mike Costello way to talk a good fight: BBC broadcaster's advice for budding commentators
Mike Costello is BBC Radio's main commentator for the upcoming Anthony Joshua fight and a judge for the BBC's Young Commentator Of The Year. That contest is open to budding sports broadcasters aged between 11 and 15, and the winner will get a chance to commentate on a live Radio 5 programme.
Costello, in the opinion of this writer, is as good as it gets in sports broadcasting, so here are the tips from the top.
Costello on enthusiasm
Above all, you need passion. If you are not feeling and showing that, you cannot expect your audience to feel it.
Costello on the powers of description
On radio you are painting a picture, on TV you are supplementing a picture. Sometimes commentators stray from those two fundamentals: you'll hear someone on telly stating the bleeding obvious, or you'll hear someone on the radio say "look at that”… although that does tend to be pundits rather than commentators.
Costello on experience
We’re looking for young people who have passion and are great at describing action. The third vital quality? We do not expect them to have it yet. That quality is experience. The best, they have seen a lot, and they can put what they are seeing now into context. If Martin Tyler or John Motson says “that is one of the greatest saves ever made”, you know it really means something.
Costello on a rich tradition
It's exciting to be involved in the Young Commentator this year because we're celebrating 90 years of sports commentaries on the BBC. Radio has changed surprisingly little: the listener is still blind.
Costello on preparation
Every commentator has to find their own way. With someone like Joshua I have spent a lot of time around him, so much of the background is embedded in my mind. I will talk to the trainer Robert McCracken, and find a time I can go up to training camp in Sheffield. You want to be at as many of the set-piece events as possible, you get the atmosphere, the rumours around the fight hotel, the opinions. As you get closer it is about scribbling the pertinent notes down. Every commentator finds a way that suits him or her as to how much you need. In the early days you do worry about drying up when there is a big moment.
Costello on neutrality
There is no “we”. The commentator should be on the periphery explaining, not taking sides. Particularly in athletics if you are ranting and raving in the home straight about one competitor, what happens if in a couple years there is a massive controversy surrounding that particular athlete? If you have been seen to be a cheerleader then your credibility has been greatly dented by subsequent events.
Costello on cadence
In radio, we have two weapons to go into battle with: words, and noise. You have to use them in conjunction. You use the volume of your voice, the cadence, to build emotion. In football, obviously that’s when the ball goes into the box. In boxing, two men are working away in the centre of the ring, and the match is always in the penalty area, as it were. So you have to raise your voice when one lands strongly, a punch you deem significant. Again, that’s experience.
Costello on the crowd
Once the crowd are going ballistic, you have to match them! The highlight of my career was Super Saturday in 2012, when Mo Farah was roared around that track for the 10,000m: it was as loud and intense as a 100m, for 25 laps. To know my name is in the BBC Archives forever attached to that is a very special feeling, and that is what awaits these young boys and girls coming through. They probably couldn't dream they would ever come near something like that, but then nor did I.
Competition open until this Friday, see www.bbc.co.uk/youngcommentator