Mike Makaab: Ayanda Gcaba not thinking about leaving Orlando Pirates

The KwaZulu-Natal-born central defender, who joined Bucs from Free State Stars in 2012, has fallen out of favour

Orlando Pirates defender Ayanda Gcaba will continue to fight for his place in the team's starting line-up.

This is according to the player's agent, Mike Makaab, who stated that Gacaba has no intentions of leaving the Soweto giants.

The 31-year-old is yet to make a single competitive appearance for the Bucs first team this season under coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic, who was appointed last August.

“No player would be happy with sitting on the bench, very player want to be on the field in the starting XI,” Makaab told Isolezwe.

“Gcaba is not happy with being on the bench but that doesn’t mean he wants to leave Pirates," he explained.

Recent reports have indicated that that Gcaba was keen to leave the Houghton-based side, but Makaab said that the player is focused on regaining his place in the starting line-up.

"He understands the situation at the club and he is prepared to fight for his place in the team," he added.

“He (Gcaba) has been in this situation before at Pirates, and when he was given a chance, he took it and used it well, so he hasn’t lost hope," he concluded.

Justice Chabalala, Happy Jele and Ntsikelelo Nyauza have been preferred ahead of Gcaba in central defence this season.