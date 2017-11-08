Mikel Agu ruled out Algeria, Argentina games

Gernot Rohr will be without the Turkey based midfielder against Les Fennecs and La Albiceleste owing to injury

Mikel Agu will miss Nigeria's final World Cup qualifier game against Algeria and the international friendly against Argentina due to injury.

The Bursaspor midfielder played 46 minutes in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Kasimpasa and was one of the early arrivals in the Super Eagles camp in Rabat.

However, the 24-year-old, who had made four appearances for Nigeria will be unavailable for the Friday's game against the Desert Warriors in Constantine.

Though no replacement has been named, Agu becomes the third player to be knocked out by injury after Ogenyi Onazi and Moses Simon had earlier been replaced ahead of the games.