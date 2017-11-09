Mikel Agu upbeat of Nigeria's chances vs. Algeria, Argentina

The injured midfielder says the Eagles have what it takes to get good results against the Desert Foxes and Albiceleste

Super Eagles’ midfielder, Mikel Agu is confident that Nigeria will do well against Algeria and Argentina.

The Kasimpasa midfielder, ruled out of the World Cup qualifier and friendly, says he is upbeat about Gernot Rohr's men chances on November 10 and 14.

“It was unfortunate that I had to miss out of the match. I tried everything possible to make myself available. It was a freak injury in our last league game and I thought I would recover and still make our both matches,” Agu told Goal.

“It was a tough decision for me to pull out of the games on the account of the injury. I am sure that my teammates in the national team will get the job done against Algeria and Argentina. Injuries are part of this sport and I must put myself together and concentrate on recovering almost immediately.

“I will still continue praying for the Eagles to excel in both games. I have had amazing moments playing for the national team and I know that I will bounce back in style very soon to play for my club and also get future call ups again,” he concluded.