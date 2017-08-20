Milan confirm imminent Kalinic arrival

The striker, formerly of Blackburn Rovers, will become the club's 11th signing of a remarkable summer of transfer activity

AC Milan have confirmed that they are set to sign Nikola Kalinic from Fiorentina.

The Serie A giants posted a tweet on Sunday evening, with the initials 'NK' and a waving hand emoji, along with the Croatian flag.

Milan have long been linked with a number of strikers, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund and Torino's Andrea Belotti, but they have now seemingly rubber-stamped the signing of the former Blackburn Rovers forward.

Kalinic scored 15 Serie A goals for Fiorentina last season, in 33 appearances, along with five strikes in seven Europa League outings.

The 29-year-old becomes Milan's 11th summer signing of a remarkable transfer window.

The big-spending club have already signed Leonardo Bonucci, Andre Silva, Andrea Conti, Hakan Calhanoglu, Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez, Lucas Biglia, Franck Kessie, Antonio Donnarumma and Fabio Borini this summer, as they attempt to challenge both at home and abroad.

Kalinic is expected to have his medical on Monday before completing his move.