Milan controlled Torino from start to finish, says Montella

A goalless draw at home to Torino means that AC Milan have now gone four home games without scoring.

Under-fire AC Milan head coach Vincenzo Montella believes his side dominated Sunday's 0-0 draw with Torino at San Siro and were unlucky not to win.

The result means that the Rossoneri have now gone four home league games without hitting the back of the net – a run which has seen them fall 18 points behind Serie A leaders Napoli.

Montella's position is certain to come under renewed scrutiny this week, but the 43-year-old is confident that his side can start picking up wins if they continue to play like they did against Torino.

READ MORE: Ausilio: Icardi happy at Inter and not interested in Real Madrid

READ MORE: I had to change tactics to combat aggressive Cagliari, says Spalletti

READ MORE: Inter triumph a warning to title rivals, says Candreva

"Analysing the game, Milan controlled it from start to finish," he told Mediaset Premium.

"We created six or seven clear scoring opportunities, and just as many where we got the final ball wrong. I don't remember Torino having a shot on goal other than in the final minute.

"I cannot ask for more from the team other than a little calmer and focus in front of goal, as at the moment we are unable to make the most of these chances because the strikers aren't confident. It felt like the goal was cursed today.

"The crowd has every right to expect a victory at home, especially right now. The team accepts any reaction. It's only fair for them to express their opinion, but we are content with the performance."

READ MORE: Jorginho strike reclaims top spot for Napoli

READ MORE: Pressure on Montella intensifies after dour draw

Andre Silva missed a glorious opportunity to open his Serie A account for the club in the first half and Montella suggested that the Portugal striker is one of a number of players struggling to adapt to life in Italy.

"We have great strikers, one very young, one less so," he added.

"There are no regrets. These lads are growing, some are struggling a little with the San Siro atmosphere, but they'll get used to it.

"Andre Silva could be more practical and less pretty in his football.

"He has great aerial ability, which we are yet to really see, but he is only 22 years old and it's his first time away from home, so we need a little patience."