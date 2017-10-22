Milan defender Bonucci sent off for nasty elbow on Genoa's Rosi after VAR review

Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci was sent off after catching Genoa man Aleandro Rosi with a nasty elbow during the Serie A clash between the two sides on Sunday.

Bonucci, 30, received a straight red card after striking Rosi, 30, flush in the face as both players came together during a set play.

The clash was highlighted during a VAR review and Bonucci could now miss between two to three games for the Rossoneri, in what is another blow to their season.

Should Bonucci miss at least two matches, the Italian will sit out of Milan's Serie A clash against Juventus, whom he left in the summer to move to the San Siro, next Saturday.

He is also set to miss his side's trip to Chievo Verona on Wednesday through suspension.

Bonucci was one of a number of high-profile signings made by Milan ahead of the 2017/18 campaign, though Vincenzo Montella's men have made a stuttering start to the new term.

Milan have won and lost four games apiece from their opening eight league fixtures, conceding 13 goals.