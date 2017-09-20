Mile Jedinak in doubt for Socceroos World Cup playoff

The national team skipper is in doubt for the upcoming playoff after missing selection for his club side in their last two squads

Socceroos captain Mile Jedinak could miss the nation's two-leg World Cup playoff against Syria after failing to be selected for club side Aston Villa on Wednesday morning (AEST).

The Villans bowed out of the Carabao Cup minus their Australian midfield enforcer, with the 33-year-old absent from the squad for the second consecutive game.

Jedinak returned from a long-term groin injury and played 45 minutes in the Championship on September 12, but has not been sighted in the two games since.

Australian coach Ange Postecoglou selected Jedinak in the 30-man preliminary squad for the Syrian playoffs on Tuesday and will cut the squad to 23 next week.

Whether Jedinak is picked for his country could come down to whether he features in Villa's next league match against Nottingham Forest on Sunday (AEST).

The Socceroos will play the first leg against Syria in Malacca, Malaysia on October 5, before hosting the home leg at ANZ Stadium five days later.

The winner of the tie will face a two-leg playoff against fourth-place in CONCACAF for a spot in Russia.