Mile Svilar fronts up after costly error hands Manchester United win at Benfica

Benfica goalkeeper Mile Svilar impressively fronted up after the error that sullied his Champions League debut against Manchester United, insisting it won’t affect him.

The 18-year-old was selected in an experimental team by manager Rui Vitória, and thereby became the youngest keeper to ever play in the competition.

Showing a striking willingness to come off his line, Svilar was however caught out by a deep Marcus Rashford free-kick on 64 minutes, as he managed to catch the ball but also brought it back over his line for the game’s only goal.

“I think I could have done better in the goal, but there’s nothing I can do now," Svilar said. “It didn’t affect me, so I am ready for this. It’s part of the growing up process, we cannot turn it back. My record is important but it’s just a game. In Benfica our aim is to win each match, especially in our stadium with such amazing fans with us so we cannot be glad by losing the game. The coach told me to play like I train, so nothing special.”

United manager Jose Mourinho meanwhile talked up the young keeper, but also talked of how his side had noted his willingness to come out at set-pieces.

“I knew how good he was and I told the players how good he was but we had a little bit of a strategy, especially on set-pieces, to try to make him uncomfortable so in corners we put lots of players close to him to make him less confident about coming out. In free-kicks we knew he risks a lot – only top keepers take risks like he does. The kid was unlucky.”

Benfica manager Rui Vitoria meanwhile also backed Svilar.

“Svilar is a great keeper with lots of quality who needs to learn and grow and will play next Sunday."

