Miller says Beckham deserves to be highest paid player ever

Odell Beckham Jr. should be the highest paid player in the history of the NFL, according to Von Miller.

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller does not think Odell Beckham Jr. should be the highest paid player in the NFL next season, he believes the New York Giants star should be the highest paid player in the history of the league.

Beckham first became eligible for a contract extension this offseason, but he was not able to come to an agreement with the Giants. Before this term, the three-time Pro Bowler also said he wanted to be the highest-paid player in the league but had to settle for just $1.8million.

The 24-year-old – who suffered a season-ending ankle injury with the Giants – has been one of the most unstoppable players in the NFL since coming into the league in 2014. In three campaigns, Beckham has had at least 90 catches and 1,300 yards receiving

"He should be the highest-paid player ever, regardless of position," Miller told reporters on a conference call Wednesday (via ESPN). "That's just the type of player he is.

"It doesn't matter if it's quarterback, offensive line, receiver. It doesn't matter. The type of impact that he has on the globe, the type of viewers that he brings — just him as a player. That makes up for him not playing quarterback. So, he's a once in a lifetime player."

That argument got clouded when Beckham broke his ankle on Sunday. Now the question remains if he will come back and be the same player he was before the injury.

For Miller, he has no doubt his friend will do just that, and when he does, the Super Bowl champion and MVP expects him to get paid.

"Every elite player in the National Football League has to overcome some type of injury once or twice in their career," Miller said. "The type of person that Odell is — I know him personally, so I know that he's going to come back even stronger and better."