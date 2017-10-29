Miller smashes T20I record with stunning century

David Miller hit five consecutive sixes on his way to a record-breaking century for South Africa against Bangladesh on Sunday.

South Africa's David Miller obliterated the record for the fastest century in Twenty20 internationals against Bangladesh on Sunday.

The 28-year-old required only 35 balls to reach three figures in Potchefstroom, finishing unbeaten on 101 from 36 as South Africa ended the innings at 224-4.

Compatriot Richard Levi had previously held the record, having taken 45 deliveries to reach his century against New Zealand in 2012.

Miller was dropped second ball as wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim just failed to hold on to an excellent diving effort after the left-hander gloved a Rubel Hossain bouncer down the leg side.

And Miller made the Tigers pay severely, smashing seven fours and nine sixes - including five maximums in a row in the penultimate over bowled by Mohammad Saifuddin.

"It's a really special feeling," Miller said. "I tried to watch the ball and back myself.

"I was scratchy, to be honest, in the beginning and towards the back end it turned out to be sweet."