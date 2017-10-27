Miller welcomed back into Rangers fold after Caixinha exit

Kenny Miller hasn't played for Rangers in a month after falling out with Pedro Caixinha, but the latter's sacking paves the way to return.

Kenny Miller will return to the Rangers squad for Saturday's trip to Hearts and could even be fit to start despite spending a month in exile under former boss Pedro Caixinha.

The Portuguese coach and Miller fell out in the aftermath of the 2-0 defeat to Celtic at Ibrox on September 23.

Miller has played no part for the club since and was reportedly told to train with the Under-20 squad.

However, Caixinha was shown the door after a midweek draw with Kilmarnock - a game in which Rangers conceded a stoppage-time equaliser immediately after missing a penalty which would have sealed the points.

And interim boss Graeme Murty confirmed 37-year-old Miller has kept himself in suitable shape.

He said: "I'm here to ensure the players get what they need. They need to feel assured, ready and confident for the game.

"Kenny will be involved - he's available for selection. Kenny is a fit player, he is ready to be involved and he's ready to go."