Millwall atone for last season's Wembley heartbreak by beating Bradford to return to the Championship

In the end, it was no surprise that a club whose backs are permanently against the wall did things the hard way at Wembley.

At the end of a fraught season off the pitch – compulsory purchase orders, fan protests and the rest – Millwall dug in and got their rewards again at Wembley, grinding out a victory that they scarcely deserved to banish the ghosts of last season's play-off misery.

The Lions came up short at the final hurdle last term and rode their luck against a talented Bradford side, eventually finding a winner in the dying stages when talismanic striker Steve Morison popped up – possibly in an offside position – to take them back to the Championship.

View photos Morison celebrates victory with his manager (Getty) More

Style can take a back seat on these occasions and the football in the opening stages here was certainly on the functional side. As the teams sized each other up, the ball spent so much time in the sky that it was tempting to wonder whether it knew about Air Miles.

The aerial clearly suited Millwall better. Midfielder Shaun Williams peppered the Bradford box with a series of devilish dead balls, leading to half chances for Shaun Hutchinson and Morison. The Bantams weathered the storm but McCall, who had spent the pre-match formalities geeing up the Bradford end, would have been forgiven for getting well acquainted with his fingernails.

Slowly, Bradford settled and it was from a Millwall corner that they carved out the best chance of the first half. After Williams was robbed, Josh Cullen fed the wriggly Mark Marshall, who looked up and threaded a pass through to Billy Clarke. The 29-year-old's eyes lit up, but Jordan Archer showed feline reflexes to claw his shot away.

View photos Steve Morison scored the winning goal (Getty) More

Style can take a back seat on these occasions and the football in the opening stages here was certainly on the functional side. As the teams sized each other up, the ball spent so much time in the sky that it was tempting to wonder whether it knew about Air Miles.

The aerial clearly suited Millwall better. Midfielder Shaun Williams peppered the Bradford box with a series of devilish dead balls, leading to half chances for Shaun Hutchinson and Steve Morison. The Bantams weathered the storm but McCall, who had spent the pre-match formalities geeing up the Bradford end, would have been forgiven for getting acquainted with his fingernails.

Read More