Milner-Skudder gets two as rampant New Zealand claim biggest win over South Africa

New Zealand claimed their biggest victory over South Africa in a 57-0 Rugby Championship thrashing in Albany.

Wing Nehe Milner-Skudder was the main beneficiary of another exceptional performance from Beauden Barrett as the All Blacks cut the Springboks to ribbons to maintain their 100 per cent record in the competition and take a huge step towards defending their title.

Head coach Steve Hansen recalled Aaron Smith in a bid to improve the tempo with which his side move the ball and the scrum-half did just that with a quick tap-penalty preceding a chip in behind for the returning Rieko Ioane to score the opening try in the 17th minute.

Milner-Skudder got his first when he intercepted a Jean-Luc du Preez pass and combined magnificently with Beauden Barrett, whose cross-kick enabled brother Scott Barrett to touch down before Brodie Retallick got the All Blacks' fourth of the half three minutes later.

A looping cut-out pass to the right from Beauden Barrett enabled Milner-Skudder to take his tally to 11 tries in 10 Tests in the second half, and three further scores ensured New Zealand remain unbeaten at QBE Stadium in some style.

In a scrappy start the All Blacks received an early reprieve when Elton Jantjies – the highest scoring player in the opening three rounds – struck the upright from the tee, but Beauden Barrett did not fail with his attempt right in front of the posts soon after.

Quick thinking from Smith set Ioane away for his seventh try in as many Tests in the corner, and New Zealand added to their advantage four minutes later despite having less of the possession.

Having read the play well to intercept and surge clear, Milner-Skudder offloaded outside to Beauden Barrett who ran inside before returning the pass behind his back to bamboozle the Springboks' defence.

Milner-Skudder then turned provider, keeping the ball alive after Dane Coles tipped Beauden Barrett's looping kick back and Scott Barrett charged around the outside as the match became increasingly one-sided.

A magnificent burst from Ioane was key to the All Blacks' fourth. After racing away on the left he found Coles in support and the hooker offloaded to Retallick for the finishing touch.

South Africa continued to enjoy plenty of the ball in the second half, but proved toothless going forward and Milner-Skudder punished them with his second after the restart.

Ofa Tu'ungafasi crashed over following a line-out for his first international try as New Zealand battered away at the lacklustre Springboks, whose humiliation was far from complete.

Anton Lienert-Brown showed raw strength to bounce off Handre Pollard and surge to the line, enabling Lima Sopoaga to get on the board with six minutes remaining.

South Africa were unable to stop the All Blacks getting an eighth try of the match when Codie Taylor powered across beyond the 80th minute, capping a sensational performance from Hansen's side.