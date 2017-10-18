Milner-Skudder undergoes surgery on injured shoulder

New Zealand star Nehe Milner-Skudder will begin his rehabiliation after having surgery on his injured shoulder.

Nehe Milner-Skudder has undergone surgery on the shoulder injury that will sideline the New Zealand utility back for between six and seven months.

Milner-Skudder's terrible luck with injuries continued in the All Blacks 25-24 victory over South Africa in the Rugby Championship this month.

He had previously sustained a shoulder injury that saw him miss 2016, while he was absent for three months earlier this year with a foot fracture.

The 26-year-old will now begin the rehabilitation process on his latest setback after going under the knife.

Posting on social media, he wrote: "The Surgeon is wrapped with how the operation went.

"I had the Labrum, Rotator Cuff, Supraspinatus/infraspinatus and Bicep tendon all repaired which is similar to the surgery on my left wing last year.

"Rehab/recovery should be around six-seven months, however first stage is a couple weeks rest while the wounds heal and then go from there.

"I have learnt from past injuries to not worry about what is out of my control, take it one step at a time and focus on the here and now."