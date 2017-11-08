Milutin Sredojevic concerned with goal-shy Orlando Pirates

Bucs have on a number of occasions been affected by their lack of scoring goals, and Micho intends to work on finding solutions before it's too late

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic says no magic wand will solve their lacklustre displays in front of goal, but to just continue working hard at training to get it right.

“There is no magic stick to solve the goal-scoring problem. It’s something we have to work on very hard at training,” Sredojevic told the media.

Their inability to rattle the net consistently came to haunt them over the weekend as they were bundled out of the Telkom Knockout Cup by Polokwane City in Soweto.

‘Micho’ has faith in his tried and tested to showcase their qualities and revive the club’s fortunes for the remainder of the season.

“I believe in these boys and their qualities. I can’t speak negatively about them. They really tried. The hard part we do, but the much easier part (scoring) we don’t,” Sredojevic said.

The Sea Robbbers occupy a respectably position on the log, and have managed to find the net on eight occasions from their opening 10 league matches.

“We need to work, individually and in partnerships, to find a way to finish from the flanks, the centre when we intercept the ball, when we beat the offside (trap) also from set-pieces,” Sredojevic said.