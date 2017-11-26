Milutin Sredojevic convinced Orlando Pirates have 'the best players in the world'

Sredojevic's second spell hasn't exactly been what the majority of their fans had hoped for following a string of poor results in recent weeks

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic believes there’s no need for them to be active in the upcoming January transfer window because they have all the players they need to compete this season.

“When you have the players we are having, there’s no need to reinforce because for me my players are the best in the world,” Sredojevic told the media.

Bucs have gone six league matches without a win, drawing four and losing two, while they bowed out of the Telkom Knockout Cup at the quarter-final stages.

They last tasted victory two months ago in a controversial 1-0 victory over Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium.

“I have the highest possible degree of respect for the players in sport. We are strengthening the competition for them because some players have been out and not done enough to convince they need to play,” Sredojevic said.

Despite the pressure that's starting to take effect, Micho is fully aware of the challenges that lie ahead and he is working hard together with his technical team to get the Bucs ship sailing again.

“In a big club, when you win everything is normal. When you draw, there is huge question marks. When you lose, there’s talk of a revolution (in the team). So, I’m fully aware of that and I’m working with my fellow coaches here to get the best out of the team,” Sredojevic said.