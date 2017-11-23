Milutin Sredojevic demands consistency from Orlando Pirates players

Bucs' winless run continued on Tuesday when they could manage a goalless draw at home to Golden Arrows

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic doesn’t like making numerous changes to his line-up, but given the team’s performances of late, he has vowed to rotate the squad.

“I don’t like to make more than four changes, but when you see that more than four or five players are not satisfying the standards and others are knocking, maybe I will be forced to stop being consistent and use shock-therapy so that we can see what those on the stands can do,” Sredojevic told the media.

The biggest stumbling block for Bucs to date have been their lack of scoring goals which reared its ugly head once again against Abafana Bes'thende.

Either way, it is imperative for players to fight hard to maintain their places and prove that they can deliver.

“People need to fight for their places, but this doesn’t mean that I am desperate. I am at peace. We will find the balance between consistency and radical shocking changes,” Sredojevic said.

“I believe in selecting a constant line-up. The team I coached before (Uganda) was one of the most consistent teams in African football in the last four years. I am trying to do that here,” Sredojevic concluded.