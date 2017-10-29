Milutin Sredojevic feels Orlando Pirates players fought for the badge against Golden Arrows

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is happy that they managed to achieve their objectives following their 1-0 win over Golden Arrows on Saturday.

“We came here with the aim to qualify through three strategic points. One, instead of sitting back and defend we wanted to take control of possession, I believe we dominated possession,” Sredojevic told the media after the game.

Thabo Qalinge’s first half goal was enough to book Bucs a spot in the quarter-finals and continue their promising start under the Serbian-born mentor.

However, part of their game plan was to unsettle the hosts, while not losing their shape defensively by asserting their authority on the game.

“Two, we wanted to create and convert. We opened the game well after 35 minutes. In the second half, instead of holding onto possession, we wanted to kill off the game,” Sredojevic said.

“Three, in the second half, the opposition were coming through us on the wings. We wanted to block the crosses but you can’t block everything. I’m happy we qualified,” Sredojevic added.

The Sea Robbers performances have been hailed this season due to arrival of the 48-year-old, but there’s still a long way to go, he said.

“We’re going in the right direction, I believe. Rome was not built in one day. The players were really committed; they respected the badge, 80 years of history. Everyone gave their best,” Sredojevic said.