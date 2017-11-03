Milutin Sredojevic harbours continental glory with Orlando Pirates

Micho guided Uganda to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) earlier this year after a near-four-decade absence from the continental tournament

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic says he wants to win the Caf Champions League and add another star above the club’s badge.

“I will tell you what is the bigger picture, or the roof as I call it. When you see the Orlando Pirates badge, there is one star on top of it (for winning the 1995 African Cup of Champions Clubs, now called the CAF Champions League). My dream is to bring a second star,” Sredojevic told the media.

Bucs have improved tremendously under the Serbian coach and despite going five league matches without a win currently, they are streets ahead of last season’s dismal campaign.

For Micho, the bigger picture includes implementing an exciting brand of football that will draw supporters to their home ground that’s Orlando Stadium.

"The bigger picture also includes playing an exciting brand of football that will bring our supporters back to Orlando Stadium to enjoy and be proud of the team that they are supporting,” Sredojevic said.

“Positive results are the best possible way to inject yourself with confidence and to fulfil the mission of writing your name in the history book of this great club,” he concluded.