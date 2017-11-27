Milutin Sredojevic not getting carried away after Orlando Pirates revive PSL title hopes

Bucs' victory took them to second spot on the league standings and Micho reflected on the team's performance against Phunya Sele Sele

Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic was pleased to see his side end it's six-match winless run in the PSL.

The Buccaneers edged out Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 in a league game which was played at the Dr Molemela Stadium on Sunday.

The Serbian tactician praised his countryman Veselin Jelusic, the Celtic head coach.

"First of all we played against a top-class team coached by a top-class coach, who has proven himself to the people of Bloemfontein and to South Africa and shown what stamp a coach can do to a team," Sredojevic told the media.

"I remember this team of last year and now they are in a (Telkom Knockout) final. I want to wish them the best of luck in the finals.

"We came with a plan to find a way in this, the most footballing atmosphere you can see in the southern hemisphere of Africa. Two very good teams competing against each other," he continued.

"We have done our best, it has been end-to-end stuff. I think everybody at the stadium has enjoyed a good, competitive game. One moment of brilliance decided it in our favour.

The former Rwanda head coach stated that there are many things to correct with the performance of the Buccaneers.

"But it could have gone with counter-attacks in favour of Bloemfontein. However, we got the three points. But to have a good match we need to have two good opponents," he added.

"I would say that I am happy with the win but at the same moment there are so many things to correct with the performance of the team in the times ahead of us.

"Winning after six matches not winning is something that will boost the morale of the team and move us to improve on our shortcomings. Congratulations to the boys for a great outing," he concluded.