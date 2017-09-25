Milutin Sredojevic: Orlando Pirates' new style of play will bring about positive results

Micho, who has won league titles in Uganda, Ethiopia and Sudan, is confident that Bucs' new style of play will bring about positive results

Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic says his side will continue to play possession football.

The Buccaneers recorded their first league defeat of the season when they lost 1-0 to Bidvest Wits in a PSL match at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday.

Gerald Phiri Jr netted for Wits in the first-half and Pirates dominated the second-half, but they could not score the equalizing goal.

“We passed that ball and tried all possible means – right‚ left‚ through the centre – also creating and whatever," Sredojevic told the media.

"And this is something that we need to continue to establish as an identity‚” he continued.

The defeat left the Buccaneers placed third on the league standings with 11 points. They are only a point behind log leaders Lamontville Golden Arrows.

“I’m really happy at how our players applied themselves. They gave their best‚ but tonight their best was not enough," the former Uganda head coach added.

“It was really a test of character from 1-0 down to come back. We tried our best – we didn’t succeed.

The Serbian coach stated that his charges should enjoy their football rather than worry about the pressure that comes with playing for a big club like Pirates.

“But I’m convinced that if we continue‚ football will pay us back," the 48-year-old stressed.

“We just need to push players not to feel pressure of playing for a big team‚ but rather to enjoy their football.

"But at the same moment looking to put the ball in the net," the former St George (Ethiopia) and Al Hilal (Sudan) head coach concluded.

Pirates will face Polokwane City in their next league match which is scheduled to take place at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.