Milutin Sredojevic: Orlando Pirates players are still lacking confidence

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic admits they are still a shadow of themselves, but showed signs of returning to their old form with a 1-0 win over Chippa United.

“Like any team, we are dreaming of having creative build-ups and dangerous attacks and, whenever we lose the ball in transition to defend in numbers and as a team,” Sredojevic said post-match.

Bucs are desperate to redeem themselves following last season’s disastrous showing, where they missed out on the top eight for the first time in the PSL era.

“This is exactly where we need to improve. We need to defend by attacking, this is a big team that demands of you to be in attack all the time, and today [Saturday] we showed in the dying moments how we really wanted to win the game as a team. This was to give us confidence, but better football and attacking football will come when we have gained that confidence,” Sredojevic said.

Nonetheless, the Serbian mentor was pleased with the team's overall they put out, but cautioned the confidence among the players is still lacking.

“It was a very hard game. We are lacking self-confidence individually and as a team. We came into this game with the intention to win and gain confidence. I’m happy with the commitment, dedication and hard work of the team, but we need to be clinical, there was so many things that we really need to improve. But the confidence is coming up only when you’re winning,” Sredojevic said.

He also heaped praise on debutant Innocent Maela, who grabbed the assist for Thamsanqa Gabuza to score the winner.

“It’s a very nice goal from a training situation. I’m very happy for Innocent Maela. It’s his first match in the PSL and he assisted and Gabuza scored,” Sredojevic said.