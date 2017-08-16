Milutin Sredojevic: Orlando Pirates supporters demand results not patience

The Serbian has returned for a second spell with Bucs and he is eager to prove himself to the club's fans

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic believes the club's hard-to-please supporters expect nothing, but instant results from him.

“Being in a club of this magnitude, you can’t ask for patience. There is only one language that they understand-winning. We are working against time,” Sredojevic told The Star.

Bucs are coming off their worst campaign in PSL history that saw them bear humiliating defeats to Tshwane giants Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United.

“We have to work. I followed this team last season. I saw that they lost to SuperSport United (6-1) and Mamelodi Sundowns hammered the team (6-0),” he said.

Pirates will get their PSL season underway at home against Chippa United on Saturday.

“The supporters are the owners of this team. We are just servants. In this club, you can’t come and give yourself (time to settle and sort things out). You must deliver immediately," he added.

“The first match for me (against Chippa United on Saturday), I will approach it the same way I would the final of the Champions League,” Sredojevic continued..

The 47-year-old, who has coached in Tanzania, Ethiopia, Uganda, Sudan and Rwanda was in charge of Pirates between July, 2006 and January, 2007.

“I have followed closely what has happened in the club. I have watched several of their games on Saturday," he said.

"I have worked with some of the players as a coach (in my first stint) and I know some of the newcomers from watching them,” Sredojevic concluded.