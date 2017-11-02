Milutin Sredojevic refuses to blame Orlando Pirates keeper Wayne Sandilands after defeat to Sundowns

Sandilands faced his former team for the first time since his off-season move and had a performance to forget

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic believes goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands is not responsible for their 3-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

Sandilands was beaten twice by Hlompho Kekana inside the opening 13 minutes in what was possibly his worst performance since joining Bucs.

“You’ll never hear me blame an individual player because I have the highest possible degree of respect for the players. I can understand that no player ever makes an intentional mistake,” Sredojevic told the media.

‘Micho’ disclosed how he tried to encourage his goalkeeper at the break following the first half blunders that saw them trail 2-1 after Marc van Heerden had pulled a goal back late on in the first half.

“At half-time, my first gesture coming into the dressing room was sitting beside Wayne and telling him, 'This is for history, take a scissor and cut it off. The game starts now for you. Now, show what you are capable of. All of us have trust, confidence and belief in you’," said the Pirates coach.

“All the other players accepted the mistakes in an accepting way, and I believe in the second half he (Sandilands) was okay. I will not go back and blame anyone because it’s not my culture. I will rather look for solutions and ways for it not to happen again,” Sredojevic said.