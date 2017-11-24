Milutin Sredojevic: Thamsanqa Sangweni could make his Orlando Pirates return against Bloemfontein Celtic

The well-travelled tactician warned the team’s lack of wins could lead to some “shock therapy” in selections

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni is likely to make his return to the team's starting lineup against Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday

This is according to Bucs coach Milutin Sredojevic, who has won three PSL matches this season after being appointed last August.

Sangweni has had just a cameo appearance since joining the Buccaneers from Chippa United because he picked up a knee injury in the opening game of the season.

“He was man-of-the-match in that game but unfortunately then got injured‚" Sredojevic told The Sowetan.

“He’s a very important player for us and we are looking forward to finding ways to reintegrate him back into the team. I can assure you he is looking very well and seriously knocking to come back to his position.

“But we also needed to be patient not to bring him back too early from his injury. It is crucial to judge when he is ready to return‚ not only physically but mentally too," he added.

“He is in a good state of mind and don’t be surprised if you see him back in his position in the next games.”

The Serbian trainer prefers a consistent team selection with his side having failed to win its last six league matches.

“I believe essentially in the element of consistency. The team I coached before was one of the most consistent in African football‚” said the former Uganda national team coach," he continued.

“When you change more than four players in a game you lose the complexion of the team. But if four or five players are not satisfying the standard and others are knocking on the door‚ maybe I have to put aside my philosophy of consistency and go for shock therapy to see what the others can offer," Sredojevic explained.

“I like consistency but if things are not going for you‚ then you change. But this does not mean that we have an element of desperation. We have total peace of mind. This is not a matter of‚ ‘desperate times call for desperate measures’.

“But maybe we now need a balance between consistent team selection and a little shock therapy.

“There are 28 outfield players fighting for 16 players to go to Bloemfontein. I want to see players fighting for places‚” he concluded.