Milutin Sredojevic wants to polish Orlando Pirates attack

Bucs played to their second draw of the season when they held Maritzburg United in a stalemate

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic demands drastic attacking improvement ahead of their meeting with Cape Town City this week.



"We've played according to our plan. We still need to do polishing touches in the final third because on Tuesday we're playing a good team in Cape Town City,” Sredojevic said post-match.



Bucs seems to have revived themselves under the Serb having won two out of four matches so far to sit in the top-three presently.



Regardless of the Citizens form, ‘Micho’ believes they have enough to withstand any onslaught on Tuesday.



"We're playing four matches in 11 days. We need to set the strategy so we can be more fresher than today in our next game," Sredojevic said.



"Cape Town City are not in the MTN8 final by mistake. We're inviting everyone to come to Orlando Stadium to enjoy a good game,” Sredojevic added.



The Capetonians though will be out to return to winning ways after suffering their first defeat of the season to Kaizer Chiefs at home earlier this week.