Mineiro's contract with Selangor to be decided during the break

Juliano Mineiro will use the mid-season break period to discuss a contract extension at the Red Giants.

Although Romanian attacker Victor Astafei has been released by Selangor last week to make way for returning Indonesia winger Andik Vermansah, it does not necessarily mean that their remaining foreign players are safe in the current transfer window.

According to their Brazilian-born East Timorese player Juliano Mineiro, his contract with the Red Giants will only be decided during the mid-season break.

"I feel good, I'm happy here. I focus on tomorrow (match against Pahang), after tomorrow I talk to the club about my future.

"But now I focus on tomorrow, and then there's a long break and I can discuss about my future," said the midfielder when met by Goal the day before their Super League match against Pahang.

Mineiro, who joined the Red Giants in the pre-season together with Astafei, said that his contract is set to run until June.

"My contract finishes next month, but there's enough time (to discuss about it), so I focus on winning next game (against Pahang)," he told us.

Selangor were defeated 2-0 by Pahang in their round 13 Super League match on Wednesday. The league will now take a one-month break for the Ramadan fasting month and Aidilfitri celebration, with round 14 only taking place on July 1.

The mid-season transfer window will stay open until June 11.

But Selangor head coach Maniam Pachaiappan has so far only said that he will be looking into bringing in a new foreign number nine, which means Mineiro's services are likely to be retained by the Red Giants.