Minimal change for Mathare United against Chemelil Sugar

Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi has made one change to the squad that will face Chemelil Sugar on Sunday.

Chris Ochieng’ returns to the starting eleven, taking up the place of Elijah Mwanzia, who has been dropped to the bench. The rest of the team remains the same with David Owino and Samuel Olwande playing at opposite flanks of defence while Lavis Opiyo starts between the sticks.

Mathare United XI: Levis Opiyo (GK), David Owino, Samuel Olwande, George Owino (C), Lennox Ogutu, Roy Okal, Tyson Otieno, Chrispin Oduor, John Mwangi, Cliff Nyakeya and Chris Ochieng’.

Reserves: Mark Kioko (GK), Andrew Juma, Martin Ongori, Victor Ashing, Ronald Reagan, Derrick Onyango and Elijah Mwanzia.