Minnesota United picks up first MLS road win

The expansion side got its first ever win away from home, taking a 2-1 result in Chicago against the Fire

Minnesota United made a bit of history on Saturday night, with the club picking up its first ever win away from home with a 2-1 victory over the Fire in Chicago.

Abu Danladi scored both goals for the Loons, who took a 2-0 lead to the break.

Bastian Schweinsteiger slid in a lovely ball to David Accam, who finished well in the 77th minute to cut the lead, but the visiting side was able to hang on to get the result.

It was the fourth loss in a row for the Fire, who sit 12 points back of first place Toronto FC in the Eastern Conference.

The win pushed Minnesota up to ninth place in the Western Conference table, though the club still sits 11 points back of the final playoff spot.