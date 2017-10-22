Mino Raiola backs Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic to play well into his 40s

The Swede could return to United's squad at the end of the year: Getty

Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic has another “five or six years” left as a player, according to agent Mino Raiola.

The 36-year-old, who joined United two summers ago, is currently sidelined with a knee injury he sustained in April.

Manager Jose Mourinho is optimistic Ibrahimovic will return to the United squad by the end of the year, and Raiola has backed the forward to play well into his 40s despite this year’s injury setback.

“He has so much in him,” Raiola told Expressen. “I think minimum another five or six years. I won’t let him stop, he has to work for me now. I have been working for him for several years. Now it’s my turn. My children are grown up and I need money.

“We have agreed that he is only working for me for five years now. So we’re flipping it now. The salary comes to me and he gets the commission.”

Ibrahimovic is recovering well from a cruciate ligament injury in his knee, sustained during United's Europa League quarter-final clash with Anderlecht last season.

When asked about reports about experts wanting to study Ibrahimovic’s knee, Raiola replied: “Yes, they want to. (Ibrahimovic’s doctor) says so.

“He says he has never seen such a strong and pure knee after such a long career as Zlatan has. Imagine all the bangs.

“This is a professor who takes care of athletes from all over the world and works with an American football team. He says he has never seen anything like 40 years. It’s the best knee he has ever seen.”

