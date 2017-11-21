Miracle in Seville? Ben Yedder trolls Liverpool after epic comeback

The Sevilla attacker made reference to the Reds' famous Champions League comeback after his side pulled off a similar feat Tuesday

It wasn’t the Champions League final, but Wissam Ben Yedder could not help but draw comparisons Tuesday to a famous finale after a stunning three-goal comeback by Sevilla against Liverpool.

Ben Yedder scored a second-half brace to help bring his side back into the contest against the Reds, after Liverpool took a 3-0 lead into the half.

Guido Pizzaro’s equaliser in stoppage-time completed the epic comeback and earned Sevilla a crucial 3-3 draw in the Champions League Group E clash.

It also might have reminded fans of another Champions League classic involving Liverpool — the "Miracle of Istanbul," when the Reds stormed back from a 3-0 deficit of their own to level the game and eventually stun AC Milan on penalties in the 2005 final.

And while the circumstances probably don’t quite merit this being dubbed the "Miracle of Seville," Ben Yedder took to Twitter after the game to have some fun at the English side’s expense.

“Hope AC Milan watched it,” Ben Yedder wrote.

It probably provided a much bigger consolation to Sevilla than Milan, however, as the result means a victory against Maribor in the finale will guarantee advancement to the knockout stages for the Spanish side.

Liverpool remain first in the group on nine points and can also advance to the knockout round with a win or draw against Spartak Moscow on the final matchday of the group stage. Sevilla sit second with eight points, Spartak third with six and Maribor is on two points.