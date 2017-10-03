Mircea Lucescu: the 72-year-old manager reforming Turkey's national side

Who is the best coach of an international team in Europe? Since Antonio Conte left the Italian job for Chelsea, there are few obvious options. Joachim Loew has done well enough with good players at Germany, Didier Deschamps has a very patchy record, and Dick Advocaat’s great spell at Zenit St Petersburg is almost 10 years ago now.

The answer could in fact be Mircea Lucescu, the 72-year-old Romanian, who took over an underperforming Turkish national team this summer, and is desperate to guide them to Russia in his last real job.

Lucescu has a long career behind him, winning the Romanian league with two different clubs and then the Turkish league with two different clubs. But most significant was his 12-year stint in charge of Shakhtar Donetsk, performing one of the great managerial feats of modern football. He welded a team together of, roughly speaking, Ukrainian defensive players and Brazilian forwards. They became one of the best in Europe, winning eight Ukrainian titles and the Uefa Cup in 2009.

View photos Mircea Lucescu has turned around the Turkish national side (Getty) More

After leaving, Lucescu had one disappointing season at Zenit St Petersburg and this summer he was waiting for one last managerial challenge. Enter the Turkish Football Federation, who had ended Fatih Terim’s third spell in charge after the veteran coach became embroiled in a large brawl in a restaurant. The federation did not think it was appropriate behaviour.

Lucescu had a difficult job to do. To lift a team who had run out of ideas and momentum under Terim, who had never really recovered from their disappointing showing at Euro 2016 and who were beset by politics. With Terim there was always too much baggage, to say nothing of his outdated methods and overbearing approach.

Lucescu is eight years older than Terim but his methods are fresher and when he took over this August he started to impose some discipline, structure and new thinking which freshened up the team. Their first game was their hardest, away against Ukraine in Kharkiv and they lost 2-0, leaving them with no margin for error left.

But their second game of the last international break, against Croatia in Eskisehir, was when Lucescu turned everything around. Turkey played as well as they had done for years and beat Croatia 1-0, the winning goal coming from Cenk Tosun.

View photos Lucescu succeeded the politically controversial Fatih Terim (Getty) More

Read More