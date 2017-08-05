Missed century gaffe swept under the carpet by Bairstow and Anderson

You are unlikely to catch England's Jonny Bairstow sweeping in the 90s again after a painful dismissal against South Africa.

The sweep shot is likely to become a taboo subject for Jonny Bairstow and James Anderson for the foreseeable future after the wicketkeeper-batsman became the first man to get out lbw on 99 in a Test for England since 1938.

That was the unfortunate fate to befall Bairstow against South Africa in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Saturday, where the 27-year-old fell agonisingly short of deserved, three-figure recognition for mounting a thrilling counterattack early on day two.

Resuming on 33, and with England at 260-6, Bairstow lost nightwatchman Toby Roland-Jones and promising partners Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad in quick succession.

Anderson proved an unlikely foil, though, helping his team-mate stay on strike and frustrate the Proteas' attack with a brilliant array of well-timed shots.

Their judgement deserted them as the pressure mounted though. First Anderson escaped thanks to a review when he missed a reverse sweep attempt off Keshav Maharaj.

But Bairstow then caught the bug, trying a standard sweep of his own and paying a heavy price, the second time he has got out in the 90s against South Africa, following his dismissal for 95 at Lord's in 2012.

"[I'm] joining a pretty special club, I think," he said.

"I was pretty annoyed to do it.

"If someone had said you're going to get 99, after starting on 33, then you'd take it, without a doubt.

"[But I'm] kicking myself a bit because that's twice now I've got out in the 90s [against South Africa].

"We can hopefully go forward tomorrow and really press on with the bat."

Bairstow added: "Jimmy asked me, 'can I bring out the reverse sweep?'", a remark that prompted Anderson to interrupt, saying: "If I ask again, he'll definitely say no."

Hashim Amla, meanwhile, was called on to explain Temba Bavuma's promotion to number four ahead of Quinton de Kock, as South Africa, who reached the close of play on 220-9, 142 runs behind the hosts, struggle for selection consistency in the series.

"I think both of them are quality players, both could fit that position equally," he said.

"Technically Temba's very sound. He's been one of the guys in the team getting starts the whole series. The coach and the captain felt Temba is the guy to hold that position. It allows Quinton to come in a bit later.

"It's no secret that when Jacques [Kallis] left the number four position, it's big shoes to fill. You're going to go through that transition period. JP [Duminy] was there for the period he was in the Test team. Temba has always been one of the guys for the future, I'm sure he'll thrive in it [the number four slot]."