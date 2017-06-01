We missed Odey, Olatunbosun, admits MFM's Zikiye

The defender said the Olukoya Boys missed the services of the star attackers while they were away with the Super Eagles

MFM FC 's Jonathan Zikiye admits that the absence of Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatunbosun contributed to their heavy defeat to Niger Tornadoes in Minna.

A brace from Waliki Musa and a Wilfred Angel strike handed the Ikon Allah Boys a 3-0 victory over the Olukoya Boys last weekend.

“Of course, if your key players are not around, you will miss their services but then it is football, we have to move on and play without those that are not around," Zikiye told Goal.

“They were on national team assignment and we can’t ask them not to go, at least we have other team players but it’s just unfortunate we lost, but it doesn’t mean we lost because they (Odey and Olatunbosun) weren’t around.”

Zikiye assures that they will bounce back against in-form FC IfeanyiUbah; an encounter which might see the duo of Odey and Olatunbosun return to Fidelis Ilechukwu's fold.

“It is football and it happens, but we will re-strategise on how to bounce back from the defeat in our upcoming game against FC IfeanyiUbah."