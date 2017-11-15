Mitchell Johnson exclusive: New Ashes signing on destroying England, Barmy Army songs and squaring up to Kevin Pietersen

Tyrannosaurus Rex was Mitchell Johnson’s nickname in Australia’s dressing-room. Partly because he ran in to bowl with both arms raised in front of his chest like claws. Partly because he terrified batsmen like T Rex, ripping them to physical and psychological shreds.

England has never seen a more intimidating bowler than Johnson in the last Ashes series in Australia in 2013-4. West Indies in the 1980s had the most fearsome four-man attack of all time, but no single bowler has been so ferocious as T Rex then - moustachioed, tattooed, awesomely athletic, and lefthanded. From this angle he launched rockets into the ribs of England’s righthanders.

Jonathan Trott, after facing Johnson in the opening Test in Brisbane, caught the next plane home. Kevin Pietersen admitted later to being “petrified” before batting. “We were genuinely blown away by how well Johnson bowled,” Graeme Swann recalled, adding that nobody during the dressing-room inquest could offer any solution.

None was forthcoming either: as Australia wiped out England 5-0, Johnson took 37 wickets at only 13 runs each, precipitating the retirement of several players and the resignation of England’s coach Andy Flower.

Aged 17 Johnson had been spotted by Dennis Lillee, hitherto the finest of Australian fast bowlers, who hailed Johnson as a “once-in-a-generation bowler.” He has always had the most amazing physique - my daughter and wife fancy him - and he can play any sport: throw the javelin, any sort of rugby or football, while at tennis he and a mate beat the Australian junior doubles champions.

Almost incredibly for a fast bowler, he never missed a Test through a soft-tissue injury. Yet he had his insecurities, stemming from his harsh childhood, and his inconsistencies, which the Barmy Army did its best to maximise with their infamous song: “He bowls to the left. He bowls to the right. That Mitchell Johnson. His bowling is s----!”

“What the Barmy Army do really well is they bring an atmosphere,” Johnson concedes, in an interview to introduce him as a Telegraph columnist for the Ashes. “It’s a different kind of atmosphere from the songs that the Australian crowds sing - they [the Barmy Army] are relentless, they go all day long. They’re here for the final day even though England look like they’re going to lose. And when you don’t have control, when they start singing songs about you - I was singing those songs in my head, and it’s not good to be thinking negative thoughts.”

This inconsistency was manifest from his first Ashes series in 2009 - he bowled to the left and right at Lord’s while Andrew Strauss scored a big century to take England 1-0 up. Far more abusively, the Barmy Army dragged his mother into their songs. It continued during the 2010-11 series in Australia when Strauss’s team won the Ashes again. But when he came to England in 2013 for the one-day internationals, after missing the Tests through a serious toe injury (incurred while batting), it was pay-back time - and Trott was first to cop it.

“I wanted to see how mentally strong I was and if I’d improved, coming back from my toe injury. I remember Birmingham [the ODI at Edgbaston] and bowling a good, short spell, getting through him [Trott] and then copping it from the crowds over there again - the Barmy Army. But mentally I was in a good place and I was able to deal with it, and I’d learned from those earlier experiences. If I hadn’t experienced those earlier, I might have been in a different situation, it might not have been the same result in 2013-14. When people look at those bad performances - I had to learn from that, and make those mistakes, and although at the top level, that’s how you learn.”

In that opening Test at Brisbane in 2013-14, when Johnson’s time for fulfilment arrived, there was another source of motivation. He began with a three-over spell that was distinctly pacey, but not accurate, before dismissing an overtly panicky Trott. Enter Kevin Pietersen.

Pietersen had wound him up from the moment they crossed swords on the morning of Johnson’s first Ashes Test in 2009 at Cardiff. It started with Pietersen “hitting balls in our direction as we were warming up. I'd say it was deliberate, he was hitting balls in our direction as we were warming up to bowl and a few flew past us and we politely said: 'Can you just hit them in the other direction? Someone could roll their ankle before the Test [like Glenn McGrath did at Edgbaston in 2005, a series-changer].'

"Whether it was polite enough, I don't know, but Kevin Pietersen definitely plays the game pretty well, the mental game, and decided to hit a few more balls in our direction. I kicked a tennis ball away in his direction, and the blow-up started from there. I walked towards him and he walked towards me and words were exchanged and it got quite heated and personal. Stuart Clark, I think, pulled me away at the time and I think Paul Collingwood was close to KP and got in the middle of him as well. It was definitely spicy at the start of the series, as it should be. I think an Ashes series has to have that bit of spice.”

The heavyweight contest of Johnson v Pietersen at the Gabba in 2013 was spicier than a vicious vindaloo. Pietersen fended the first ball away from his face. The second beat him for pace. Soon Pietersen sledged him but Johnson put his hand over his mouth and did not respond. “S---. S---. S---,” Pietersen wrote subsequently. “On so many occasions in the past Johnson has always bit back… This time he didn’t say anything, and immediately I knew he was different. I would have preferred him to have said something, to engage with me, but he didn’t, and that’s when I knew the series could be tough.” To be exact, Pietersen’s last.

What does it feel like to have this awesome power, which only a dozen or so bowlers have ever had, that is life-threatening? It came to be Johnson’s party trick, in practice on the morning of a Test, to find an old pitch on the square and deliver an effort-ball that would rocket over the keeper’s head and fly over the boundary after one more bounce - making sure the opposition were watching. Physics are interesting at this extreme pace. Johnson could produce “a UFO ball”, as he calls it. It would take off and rotate on a horizontal axis and keep flying. He broke the fingers of slip-fielders, even those of his captain Ricky Ponting, as well as batsmen’s.

“It's one of those things, when you're in the zone. It doesn't happen often so, when it does, you go with it. The thing was [at the Gabba in 2013] my processes were there - the training, the processes during the game, that was the most important thing to me, to keep following those processes and keep that consistency. I didn't want to get too far ahead of myself but I really got involved and wanted to get into the faces of the England team.

"Bowling short spells was the best thing for me. My role in the team was to intimidate, to bowl those short spells as fast as I could, so I played my role throughout that series and the guys at the other end played their roles too. It wouldn't have worked without Ryan Harris doing his thing, Peter Siddle doing his thing and Nathan Lyon bowling his spinners. I was getting people coming up and saying that you did so well and I always say, well if it wasn't for the other guys, then it might not have been the same.” Yes, but Johnson was the single biggest difference between the two countries.

Johnson came from a home in Far North Queensland, in Townsville where England have been playing, which broke up. His mother was 17 when she gave birth to him; she married his father five years later but they soon split. One traumatic Sunday she announced she was moving south with her new partner. Mitchell was due to start at a new school in Townsville the next day and refused to go, preferring to stay with his baby brother Adam. His consolation was playing in the backyard with his dad, a mechanic.

“He loved his Jags, but I was always sitting in the cars while he was tinkering away, or playing with toy cars just near him. I was always there. I didn't learn a thing about how to fix a car, or to tinker with an engine. I'd occasionally help out but I just loved watching and being near him as well.”

Aged 16 he found cricket and, in the Wanderers club in Townsville, the surrogate family he wanted. They looked after him on and off the field, clubbing together to fund his flight to the pace trial in Brisbane where Lillee had only to watch him bowl three balls in trainers, because he could not afford bowling boots, to be amazed.

He is a sensitive soul underneath the moustache and tattoos - mainly a black panther. He checked up on batsmen whose bones he broke: even the greatest suffered, like Kumar Sangakkara, and the South African captain Graeme Smith [both hands], and his own team-mate David Warner whose fingers he broke in the nets at Perth. He counselled England’s Steven Finn after he had completely lost his bowling on the last Ashes tour. In his cupboard the other day he found a shirt signed by Finn: “You’re an inspiration.”

He came from the boondocks and had to compete with sophisticated city kids, his formal education such that he did not read a book till he was 30; had to recover from four stress fractures; had no job at one stage except driving a ute in Brisbane delivering plumbing supplies; was abused far worse than anyone else ever in cricket, because with Shane Warne it was more humorous, less personal, and he came from a secure upper-middle-class background; and he overcame commitment-phobia to become a devoted family man with his wife Jess, a karate champion, and two children. “He thought if he kept people at an arm’s length, he wouldn’t get hurt,” Jess recalled.

Johnson raised more than $50,000 for prostate cancer research by growing a moustache during the 2013-14 series. While he keeps playing T20 in India - winning the last IPL final for Mumbai Indians - and in the Big Bash, he has started to comment on cricket: “As a bowler you definitely see it from a different point of view." So a particularly warm welcome from the Telegraph to someone who can have hardly overcome more setbacks.