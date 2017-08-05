Mixed feeling at AFC Leopards camp ahead of Bandari match

Robert Matano receives a boost with the return of Ugandan Allan Kateregga and Andrew Tololwa but one star will miss out

It is mixed feeling in the AFC Leopards camp ahead of their Kenyan Premier League return match against Bandari FC.

Ingwe coach Robert Matano has received a boost with the return of Ugandan import Allan Kateregga and Andrew Tololwa but he will miss danger man, Vincent Oburu with an injury.

Tololwa return from injury is a timely boost for Matano, who is seeking for his third win with AFC Leopards. Kateregga has been out for two months having picked an ankle injury in Tanzania during the Super Cup.

But it is the absence of Oburu, who received negative criticism from Matano in Leopards 1-0 defeat to Western Stima last weekend, that should be a course for concern for the technical bench,

“Oburu (Vincent) struggled so much and couldn’t even continue in the second half,” Matano was quoted on KPL website.

Oburu is suffering from a groin problem and will miss the Bandari fixture. AFC Leopards beat Bandari 1-0 in the first leg played in Mombasa.