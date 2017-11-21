Mkhitaryan absence questions leave Man Utd boss Mourinho riled

Jose Mourinho says it is "frustrating" to be asked why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was left out of Manchester United's win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Armenia star had been ever-present in the Premier League until the visit of Rafa Benitez's men to Old Trafford, a game for which he did not even make the matchday squad.

Mkhitaryan started the season in fine form but has been struggling to influence matches in recent weeks, particularly the 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Anfield and defeats to Huddersfield Town and Chelsea.

His omission from the Newcastle game prompted speculation he could be set to endure another prolonged spell out of the team - the former Borussia Dortmund man having spent weeks out of Mourinho's plans in the early months of last season before forcing his way back into the team at the end of November.

Mourinho, however, believes there is unfair scrutiny whenever he leaves a prominent player out of his starting line-up.

"It's a bit frustrating for me, the fact that there is always a question about some player who is not playing or in the best of his form," the United manager told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Basel.

