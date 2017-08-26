Mkhitaryan expecting Man Utd home comforts as 'luck' improves

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is confident that Manchester United’s luck will improve in 2017-18 as they seek to make Old Trafford a fortress once more.

The Red Devils were held to 10 draws on home soil last season, with those frustrations contributing to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho’s side made amends in knockout competition, as they tasted EFL Cup and Europa League success, but there is a determination to restore domestic dominance this term.

Mkhitaryan believes the tide is turning, with West Ham thumped 4-0 on the opening weekend, and is looking for the goals to flow in a sustained challenge for the top-flight title.

The Armenia international told United Review: "I think, this year, we are going to have more wins.

"Last year, we drew too many games and that was the problem.

“We could create many chances to score, but we couldn’t; I don’t know, maybe we had no luck, or maybe the luck was more in Europa League games but, this year, we are focused on improving that aspect: to win the games, and to not have too many draws."

United followed their mauling of West Ham with another 4-0 victory over Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium, with Mourinho’s side now the early pacesetters in the Premier League.

Nobody is getting carried away just yet, though, with Mkhitaryan aware that there is still a long way to go.

He added ahead of a meeting with Leicester City: "It’s a very good start, but we still have to play 36 games.

"Every game is a new game, and it doesn’t matter about what we have done before.

"Now we are going to play Leicester and it won’t be easy because they have started very well as well. Of course, they lost the first game 4-3 [at Arsenal] but they were amazing. In the second game [against Brighton], they won 2-0, so it’s going to be very hard. It’s always tough to play Leicester, they are very good and they are playing very well.

"Of course, for us, we have a big responsibility because we are the first in the table after two games, but we will try to win the third game, and to make sure everything goes very well."