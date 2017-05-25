Mkhitaryan reacts to classy message from idol Djorkaeff following Europa League win

The Manchester United midfielder was among the goals on Wednesday as he helped to secure continental glory with victory over Dutch giants Ajax

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has welcomed a message of support from his boyhood idol Youri Djorkaeff following Manchester United’s Europa League win.

The Armenian starred for the Red Devils throughout the continental competition, with his goals a major factor in their eventual triumph.

He found the target again in the final against Ajax, with his acrobatic effort helping to wrap up a 2-0 victory.

Among those to salute his efforts after the game was World Cup winner Djorkaeff, with the former Monaco, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain star of Armenian descent and delighted to see Mkhitaryan get his hands on more major silverware.

*that day you told me you would one day win the Cup too...you deserve it my friend!!!!Congratulation @HenrikhMkhbravo @ManUtd@armenia pic.twitter.com/6waoak6cPk — Youri Djorkaeff (@youridjorkaeff) May 25, 2017

It is not too much of a surprise to find that Mkhitaryan idolised Djorkaeff during his younger years, given their heritage.

He has since gone on to become a superstar in his own right and will be hoping that there are many more prizes for him to enjoy in the future.

Thank you so much @youridjorkaeff ! Seems like just yesterday we took this picture and now I get to fulfill my goals just like you #mufc https://t.co/h9hJh6X0Pt — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) May 25, 2017

Djorkaeff won the UEFA Cup with Inter in 1998, while he also toasted European Cup Winners’ Cup success with PSG in 1996.