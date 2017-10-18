Mladenovic slump continues in Moscow, Kontaveit crashes out in Luxembourg

Australian Open semi-finalist Kristina Mladenovic made an early exit in Moscow on Wednesday.

Kristina Mladenovic's dip in form continued as the top seed suffered a shock second-round exit to Aliaksandra Sasnovich on a day of upsets at the Kremlin Cup.

The Frenchwoman suffered back-to-back first-round losses prior to featuring in Russia, defeats she called a "great lesson", and Mladenovic once again took an early tumble in a 6-2 2-6 6-2 reverse to the world number 100.

Sasnovich broke her opponent twice in a one-side opening set. Mladenovic's defence improved to level the match, but she was found wanting in the decider.

Coco Vandeweghe, seeded second, suffered a similar disappointment as the American slumped to a 7-5 1-6 6-2 defeat to Lesia Tsurenko.

Natalia Vikhlyantseva toppled third seed Elena Vesnina 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 and Irina-Camelia Begu claimed the scalp of fourth seed Anastasija Sevastova, winning 6-4 6-3.

Daria Gavrilova, a losing finalist in the early hours of Monday morning in Hong Kong, retired with a thigh injury when trailing 6-3 3-1 to Vera Lapko, while Maria Rybarikova – who beat Maria Sharapova on Tuesday – also withdrew when down 6-1 against Alize Cornet.

Julia Gorges and Daria Kasatkina were also winners in Moscow on Wednesday.

Third seed Anett Kontaveit went tumbling out of the Luxembourg Open as Heather Watson booked a quarter-final spot with a 6-4 6-4 victory.

Beatriz Haddad Maia was another seed to bow out in round two, going down 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 against Swede Johanna Larsson.

Kiki Bertens, the second seed, was 6-2 2-1 up when Andrea Petkovic retired, while Monica Puig, conqueror of Angelique Kerber on Tuesday, marched on with a 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-1) win over Alison Van Uytvanck.

Elise Mertens, Carina Witthoeft, Pauline Parmentier and Naomi Broady also advanced to the last eight.