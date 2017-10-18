Mladenovic slump continues in Moscow, Kontaveit crashes out in Luxembourg

Australian Open semi-finalist Kristina Mladenovic made an early exit in Moscow on Wednesday.

Kristina Mladenovic's dip in form continued as the top seed suffered a shock second-round exit to Aliaksandra Sasnovich on a day of upsets at the Kremlin Cup.

The Frenchwoman suffered back-to-back first-round losses prior to featuring in Russia, defeats she called a "great lesson", and Mladenovic once again took an early tumble in a 6-2 2-6 6-2 reverse to the world number 100.

Sasnovich broke her opponent twice in a one-side opening set. Mladenovic's defence improved to level the match, but she was found wanting in the decider.

Coco Vandeweghe, seeded second, suffered a similar disappointment as the American slumped to a 7-5 1-6 6-2 defeat to Lesia Tsurenko.

Natalia Vikhlyantseva toppled third seed Elena Vesnina 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 and Irina-Camelia Begu claimed the scalp of fourth seed Anastasija Sevastova, winning 6-4 6-3.

Daria Gavrilova, a losing finalist in the early hours of Monday morning in Hong Kong, retired with a thigh injury when trailing 6-3 3-1 to Vera Lapko, while Maria Rybarikova – who beat Maria Sharapova on Tuesday – also withdrew when down 6-1 against Alize Cornet.

Julia Gorges and Daria Kasatkina were also winners in Moscow on Wednesday.

Third seed Anett Kontaveit went tumbling out of the Luxembourg Open as Heather Watson booked a quarter-final spot with a 6-4 6-4 victory.

Beatriz Haddad Maia was another seed to bow out in round two, going down 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 against Swede Johanna Larsson.

Kiki Bertens, the second seed, was 6-2 2-1 up when Andrea Petkovic retired, while Monica Puig, conqueror of Angelique Kerber on Tuesday, marched on with a 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-1) win over Alison Van Uytvanck.

Elise Mertens, Carina Witthoeft, Pauline Parmentier and Naomi Broady also advanced to the last eight.

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes