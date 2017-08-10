MLS clubs announce roster moves as secondary transfer window closes

The Seattle Sounders, New York Red Bulls, Vancouver Whitecaps, Orlando City and Real Salt Lake were all involved in late movement in MLS

Major League Soccer's secondary transfer window slammed shut Wednesday night, with a bevy of clubs formally announcing last-minute moves over the course of Thursday.

The Vancouver Whitecaps announced arguably the biggest deal of the group, with the club landing Egyptian international midfielder Aly Ghazal.

Though just 25-years-old Ghazal brings with him plenty of experience, having captained Portuguese Primeira Liga side C.D. Nacional. A transfer to China followed, but new restrictions on foreign players did not allow the Egyptian to make an appearance in the Chinese Super League.

"Aly is a top midfield player who is comfortable on the ball and strong defensively," Whitecaps FC head coach Carl Robinson said in a team release. "He fits into the way we want to play, has a lot of experience at a great age, and brings leadership qualities. We are looking forward to welcoming Aly to our club and city."

While the Whitecaps made a splash, Cascadia rival Seattle also pulled off a later deal, sending a 2019 fourth round MLS SuperDraft pick to Montreal in exchange for Calum Mallace, who has made 80 MLS appearances in since being drafted by the Impact in 2012.

The biggest MLS moves of the summer

In the Eastern Conference the New York Red Bulls announced the signing of midfielder Dilly Duka.

Drafted by the Columbus Crew in the first round of the 2010 SuperDraft, Duka has been a bit of a journeyman in MLS, but has piled up 138 league appearances, including 95 starts.

Orlando City and the Colorado Rapids also formally announced their trade deal , with the Rapids picking up Luis Gil and $100,000 of TAM in exchange for Dillon Powers.

The New England Revolution have also announced the signing of Krisztian Nemeth.