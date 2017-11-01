MLS Disciplinary Committee fines Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ghazal for violent conduct

The Egyptian midfielder has been punished for his violent conduct in Sunday’s Western Conference semifinal tie against Brian Schmetzer's men

Major League Soccer Disciplinary Committee has fined Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Aly Ghazal an undisclosed amount for headlocking Seattle Sounders duo of Nico Lodeiro and Ozzie Alonso.

In an encounter that ended as a stalemate in the BC Place Stadium, Ghazal had his hands wrapped up in necks of Lodeiro and Alonso in the 83rd minute.

And the league’s disciplinary committee described the 25-year-old’s offence as aviolation of league policy regarding hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent which warranted an undisclosed fine.

“The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Aly Ghazal in violation of league policy regarding hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent,” the statement reads on MLS website.

“The incident took place during the 83rd minute of Vancouver's match against the Seattle Sounders on Oct. 29. As a result of his actions, Ghazal has been fined an undisclosed amount.”

However, both teams were also punished for mass confrontation but Carl Robinson’s side are expected to pay an undisclosed amount pf fine for their second violation of the season while Brian Schmetzer's men were given a caution.

“Both Vancouver and Seattle have been found in violation of the league's mass confrontation policy for an incident in the 83rd minute of the teams' match on Oct. 29,” the statement continued.

“As this is Vancouver's second violation of the season, both the team and head coach Carl Robinson have been fined an undisclosed amount. For Seattle's first violation of the season, the team has been been issued a warning.”